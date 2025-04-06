Bank Stocks To Research – April 3rd

Invesco QQQ, Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup, and American Express are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares in companies that provide banking and financial services, including commercial banking, investment banking, and asset management. These stocks tend to be closely linked to the overall health of the economy and financial markets, as well as to changes in interest rates and regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $21.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $454.45. The stock had a trading volume of 33,990,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,175,876. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $288.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $505.23 and its 200-day moving average is $505.09.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

NYSE:BAC traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,888,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,297,199. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $288.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $15.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,841,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,401. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.54 and a 200 day moving average of $241.36. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $644.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

NYSE:C traded down $7.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,740,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,827,931. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $121.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

American Express (AXP)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

AXP stock traded down $23.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.92. 3,146,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,773,236. The company has a market cap of $176.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1 year low of $214.51 and a 1 year high of $326.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

