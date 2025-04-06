Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. Barnes Group has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $47.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,307,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,537,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 112,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

