Ben Price Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of Percheron Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PER) Stock

Percheron Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:PER – Get Free Report) insider Ben Price acquired 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($36,363.64).

Percheron Therapeutics Price Performance

Percheron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Percheron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Percheron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.