Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.31 Million in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,080 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3,510.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EME stock opened at $341.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $408.04 and its 200 day moving average is $450.26. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.08. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.49 and a 1-year high of $545.30.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.79. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other EMCOR Group news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total transaction of $462,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.25.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

