Best Nanotechnology Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 4th

OSI Systems, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals, NVE, Clene, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares in companies that research, develop, or manufacture products and technologies engineered at the nanoscale—typically between 1 and 100 nanometers—where materials exhibit unique properties. These stocks provide investors with exposure to cutting-edge innovations in fields like medicine, electronics, and energy, often representing high-growth potential alongside higher associated risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

OSIS traded down $5.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.55. The stock had a trading volume of 163,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,826. OSI Systems has a one year low of $126.57 and a one year high of $220.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSIS

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (BDRX)

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes.

NASDAQ:BDRX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.71. 15,245,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,974. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $74.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BDRX

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NASDAQ NVEC traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $57.59. 28,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,333. NVE has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $278.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVEC

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. 23,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.27. Clene has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLNN

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (VRPX)

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

Shares of VRPX stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,263. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $101.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRPX

Further Reading