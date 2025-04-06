Best Restaurant Stocks Worth Watching – April 5th

Alibaba Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and McDonald’s are the three Restaurant stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Restaurant stocks are shares issued by companies that operate within the food service industry, allowing investors to own a portion of these businesses. Their performance can be influenced by consumer behavior, economic conditions, and trends in the dining sector, reflecting the overall health and prospects of the restaurant industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Restaurant stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded down $12.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $116.56. The stock had a trading volume of 56,989,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,690,596. The company has a market capitalization of $276.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $148.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.96.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $36.49 on Friday, hitting $493.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,589,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,158. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12 month low of $395.66 and a 12 month high of $539.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.31.

McDonald’s (MCD)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Shares of MCD traded down $18.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $299.68. 8,828,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,115. The stock has a market cap of $214.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.72.

