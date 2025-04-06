Big Technologies (LON:BIG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Big Technologies PLC (LON:BIG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 58 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.83), with a volume of 588525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.89).

Big Technologies Trading Down 7.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £181.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 120.19.

Big Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big Technologies is the parent company of Buddi, which was founded in 2005 by its current CEO, Sara Murray, following an initial idea to create a GPS device small enough for a child to carry. Today, Big Technologies is a proven supplier of innovative and high-quality products and services to the remote personal monitoring industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.