BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. BIOLASE shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 71,617 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
