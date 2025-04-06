Biomea Fusion (BMEA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter.
Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.19. On average, analysts expect Biomea Fusion to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Biomea Fusion Trading Up 8.7 %
Shares of BMEA stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $13.66.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
