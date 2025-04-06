BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 289,698 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 684% from the previous session’s volume of 36,970 shares.The stock last traded at $71.60 and had previously closed at $75.91.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Down 7.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.08. The company has a market cap of $692.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,667,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 607,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,984,000 after purchasing an additional 151,327 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 459,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,296,000 after buying an additional 89,327 shares in the last quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,116,000 after buying an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,378,000 after buying an additional 36,743 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

