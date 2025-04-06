Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$198.07 and last traded at C$198.08, with a volume of 11748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$204.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$285.00 to C$270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$282.00 to C$277.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$274.83.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.49, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$230.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$220.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.94.

In other Boyd Group Services news, Director Robert Berthold Espey bought 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$204.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,675.00. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Group Services Inc is a personal services company that provides auto body and auto glass repair services at its portfolio of facilities located across the United States and Canada. The company operates in Canada primarily under the Boyd Autobody and Glass brand name, while its most notable U.S. brand is Gerber Collision and Glass.

