Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and traded as low as $11.93. Brenntag shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 61,218 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on BNTGY. DZ Bank raised shares of Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Brenntag had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brenntag SE will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

