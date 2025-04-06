Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 337.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,603 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $225.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $237.48 and a 200-day moving average of $228.66. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.30 and a 52-week high of $247.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 44.40% and a net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 95,956 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $22,590,921.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,973,188.84. The trade was a 36.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total transaction of $124,182.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,043.20. This trade represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,754 shares of company stock worth $29,397,793. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

