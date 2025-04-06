Brokerages Set GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT at $8.18

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.18.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GDRX. Citigroup lowered their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.18. GoodRx has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.33, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,295,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $5,863,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter worth $5,675,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoodRx by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,061,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 798,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $2,500,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

