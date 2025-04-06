Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Burnham Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.75 and traded as high as $18.38. Burnham shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 2,525 shares.

Burnham Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3,191.78, a current ratio of 3,193.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $94.10 million for the quarter.

Burnham Announces Dividend

Burnham Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Burnham’s payout ratio is 36.22%.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

