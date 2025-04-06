Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,558.58 ($45.89) and traded as low as GBX 3,350 ($43.20). Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 3,393.85 ($43.76), with a volume of 388,362 shares traded.

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,785.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,559.20.

Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a GBX 95.80 ($1.24) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $19.69. This represents a yield of 4.33%. Caledonia Investments’s payout ratio is 18.70%.

Insider Activity

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

In related news, insider Mathew Masters sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,880 ($50.03), for a total transaction of £20,020.80 ($25,816.63). Also, insider William Wyatt purchased 135 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,800 ($49.00) per share, for a total transaction of £5,130 ($6,615.09). Company insiders own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders.

Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years.

We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds.

