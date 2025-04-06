California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,507 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Hasbro worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Hasbro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 86,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,359,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Hasbro stock opened at $53.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.19. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.82%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

