Carin L. Fike Sells 5,541 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $392,247.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,349.20. The trade was a 61.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kroger Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Melius downgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kroger

Institutional Trading of Kroger

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Kroger by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kroger by 110.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.