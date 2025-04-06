CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CAVA Group by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

CAVA Group stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.70 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.60. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $172.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAVA Group ( NYSE:CAVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.34 million. Equities analysts expect that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAVA. Barclays reduced their target price on CAVA Group from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 851 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $101,422.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,785,024.10. This trade represents a 0.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $84,336.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,039.68. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,101. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

