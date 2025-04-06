Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Position Reduced by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,867 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.05% of Cboe Global Markets worth $11,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $215.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $212.29. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.13 and a twelve month high of $234.37.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,230.25. This represents a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total transaction of $41,934.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,872.31. This represents a 9.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

