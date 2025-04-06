ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.50 and last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 355887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.81.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in ChampionX by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 769,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,921,000 after buying an additional 344,149 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

