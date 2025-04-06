Chinese Stocks Worth Watching – April 6th

Wynn Resorts, Duolingo, and Mettler-Toledo International are the three Chinese stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Chinese stocks are shares representing ownership in companies based in China or operating primarily within the Chinese market. These stocks are traded on domestic exchanges like the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, as well as on international platforms such as the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, offering investors exposure to China’s diverse economy along with risks tied to its regulatory and geopolitical environment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Chinese stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.09. 8,306,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,397,386. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $66.20 and a twelve month high of $108.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Duolingo (DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

DUOL traded down $21.02 on Friday, reaching $292.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,131. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.60 and a 200-day moving average of $326.77. Duolingo has a one year low of $145.05 and a one year high of $441.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUOL

Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $73.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,021.97. The company had a trading volume of 424,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,519. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,264.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1,294.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $1,000.72 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTD

Featured Articles