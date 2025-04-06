CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 325.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. B. Riley downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Philip G. Brace purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

