CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,663 RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of RxSight by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in RxSight by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in RxSight by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $179,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,428.03. The trade was a 22.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesse Anderson Corley purchased 1,443 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.18 per share, for a total transaction of $44,992.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at $44,992.74. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Stock Performance

Shares of RXST stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. RxSight, Inc. has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $66.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $658.38 million, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.26.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). RxSight had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RxSight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.78.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

