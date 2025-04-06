CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,292 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
BND opened at $73.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67.
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
