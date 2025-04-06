CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINT. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CI&T from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on CI&T in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CI&T by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T during the third quarter worth $108,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in CI&T during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CI&T by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,448,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 45,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in CI&T in the 4th quarter worth $3,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINT stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CI&T has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.25 million, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $112.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.68 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. Research analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

