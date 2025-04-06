CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.37.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CINT. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CI&T in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CI&T from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 target price on CI&T in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
Shares of CINT stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CI&T has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.25 million, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.69.
CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $112.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.68 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 4.39%. Research analysts expect that CI&T will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
