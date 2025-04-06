Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Has $115.33 Million Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,746,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,384 shares during the quarter. Hillenbrand accounts for approximately 2.2% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 5.32% of Hillenbrand worth $115,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

HI stock opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.01. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $50.06.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -28.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

