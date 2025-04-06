Clarkston Capital Partners LLC Sells 146 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Target by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 445 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,593 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $95.70 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $173.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Target from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Target from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.24.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

