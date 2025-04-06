Contrasting Lithium Argentina (LAR) & Its Rivals

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) is one of 114 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lithium Argentina to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.2% of Lithium Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Argentina shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lithium Argentina alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lithium Argentina and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Argentina N/A $1.29 billion -21.11 Lithium Argentina Competitors $6.48 billion $892.01 million -17.24

Analyst Ratings

Lithium Argentina’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lithium Argentina. Lithium Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lithium Argentina and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Argentina 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lithium Argentina Competitors 1266 2718 3204 147 2.30

Lithium Argentina currently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.21%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 50.10%. Given Lithium Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lithium Argentina is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Argentina and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Argentina N/A -1.37% -1.08% Lithium Argentina Competitors -1,300.59% -11.20% -9.41%

Risk & Volatility

Lithium Argentina has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Argentina’s peers have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lithium Argentina beats its peers on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lithium Argentina

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. and changed its name to Lithium Argentina AG in January 2025. Lithium Argentina AG was incorporated in 2007 is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.