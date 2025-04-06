Critical Review: The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI) & Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) and The Amacore Group (OTCMKTS:ACGI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Amacore Group has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its stock price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trip.com Group and The Amacore Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 0 10 1 3.09 The Amacore Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $77.08, indicating a potential upside of 37.91%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than The Amacore Group.

35.4% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trip.com Group and The Amacore Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $53.29 billion 0.68 $1.40 billion $3.49 16.01 The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trip.com Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Amacore Group.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and The Amacore Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 31.86% 12.04% 6.70% The Amacore Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Trip.com Group beats The Amacore Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, including air, cruise, bus, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; destination transportation and ticket, activity, insurance, visa, and tour guide services; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. Further, It provides its corporate clients with business visit, incentive trip, meeting and conference, travel data collection and analysis, and industry benchmarking solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online inquiry, and travel reporting systems. Additionally, the company offers online advertising and financial services, such as marketing planning and travel media services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

About The Amacore Group

The Amacore Group, Inc. provides and markets healthcare-related membership products for individuals and families. Its products include limited and major medical insurance programs, supplemental medical insurance, and discount dental and vision programs. The company also provides and markets lifestyle membership programs, including insurance discounts, discount benefit savings, ID theft, legal counsel, credit management, automotive warranties, employment protection, and a host of others. The company serves insurance carriers, financial institutions, affiliate marketers, direct marketers, insurance agents, and fortune 500 companies. It distributes its products and services through various distribution methods, such as its agent network, inbound call center, in-house sales representatives, network marketing, and affinity marketing partners, as well as through third-party direct response marketers. The Amacore Group, Inc. was formerly known as Eye Care International Inc. and changed its name to The Amacore Group, Inc. in April 2005. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Maitland, Florida.

