CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 954.70 ($12.31) and traded as high as GBX 999 ($12.88). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 951 ($12.26), with a volume of 5,040,254 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £681.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,017.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 953.38.

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 40 ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. CVS Group had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Group plc will post 93.9393939 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Gray sold 305 shares of CVS Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,007 ($12.99), for a total value of £3,071.35 ($3,960.48). Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

