Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $0.97 on Thursday. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 49.47% and a negative return on equity of 118.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 32,415 shares in the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.