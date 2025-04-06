Darden Wealth Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Darden Wealth Group Inc grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 3.4% of Darden Wealth Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Darden Wealth Group Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after buying an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,893,010,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,808,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,606,291,000 after purchasing an additional 810,907 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,897,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,236,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783,988 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,606,317.50. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 745,976 shares of company stock worth $138,632,902. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Stock Down 5.0 %

Broadcom stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.19. The company has a market cap of $687.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

