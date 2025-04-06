Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 7th. Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post earnings of $0.70 per share and revenue of $548.77 million for the quarter.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

PLAY opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $648.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $65.38.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLAY. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.