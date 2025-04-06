Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $460.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $437.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $501.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $430.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.09. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $340.20 and a 52 week high of $515.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,484,675.58. This represents a 24.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fire Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Chancellor Financial Group WB LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $857,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

