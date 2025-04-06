Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Shares Up 5.4% – What’s Next?

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $25.57. 13,527,777 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 11,345,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -153.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.48.

Institutional Trading of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

