Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.10 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 65000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Devolver Digital
Devolver Digital Stock Performance
Devolver Digital Company Profile
Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Devolver Digital
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Devolver Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devolver Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.