Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Devolver Digital, Inc. (LON:DEVO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.10 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26), with a volume of 65000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Devolver Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 22.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.97. The stock has a market cap of £115.80 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of -0.43.

Devolver Digital Inc develops, publishes video games for PC and mobile devices in the United States and internationally. Devolver Digital Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Austin, Texas.

