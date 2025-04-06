Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 1095406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC now owns 139,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

