Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $30.41, with a volume of 1095406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Why Analysts See Double-Digit Upside in CAVA Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.