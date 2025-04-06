DP Poland (LON:DPP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.27 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13). DP Poland shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 534,536 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of DP Poland in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DP Poland
DP Poland Stock Performance
About DP Poland
DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DP Poland
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for DP Poland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Poland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.