DP Poland (LON:DPP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9.27 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10 ($0.13). DP Poland shares last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13), with a volume of 534,536 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of DP Poland in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £91.98 million, a PE ratio of -32.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.27 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.28.

DP Poland Plc develops, operates, and sub-franchises Domino's Pizza stores in Poland. The company operates through two segments: Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It operates pizza delivery and dine-in restaurants. DP Poland Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

