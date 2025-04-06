Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Position Increased by Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.

Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 400.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 461.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Down 6.6 %

RDY opened at $12.37 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

