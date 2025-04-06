EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.16% of EastGroup Properties worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth about $6,651,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EGP stock opened at $160.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.24 and a 200-day moving average of $173.94. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.10 and a 12-month high of $192.61.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 120.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up from $181.00) on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

