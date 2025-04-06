eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,330 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $573,220,000 after acquiring an additional 335,035 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in eBay by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,936,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $367,767,000 after purchasing an additional 82,904 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in eBay by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $362,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,691 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of eBay by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,719,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,350,000 after buying an additional 677,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of eBay by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,460,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $152,451,000 after buying an additional 463,015 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY opened at $62.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.03. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $71.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares in the company, valued at $35,709,615.50. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $1,903,029.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,725.60. The trade was a 30.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,676 shares of company stock worth $2,613,807. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on eBay from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.46.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

