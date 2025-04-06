Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.50 and traded as low as $0.26. Energous shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 509,517 shares trading hands.

Energous Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.50. The company has a market cap of $8.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.33.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Energous had a negative net margin of 4,368.98% and a negative return on equity of 317.56%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energous

About Energous

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energous stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energous Co. ( NASDAQ:WATT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Energous as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices.

