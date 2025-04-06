Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $393.31 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,836,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,267 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.17% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $393,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $52.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.76. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

