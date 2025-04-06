Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,051,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 116,096 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of EOG Resources worth $251,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 7.9 %

NYSE EOG opened at $110.39 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.20 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

