Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 306,015 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,495,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $271,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $315,220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $47.29 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.78 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day moving average is $57.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

