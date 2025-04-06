Epiphany Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.
Epiphany Technology Acquisition Company Profile
Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.
