Epiphany Technology Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EPHYU) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EPHYU – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09. 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $10.09.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.