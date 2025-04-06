EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lowered its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,875 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 184.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 100.8% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Down 11.6 %

EQT stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 157.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.28.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

