Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 6th (AGI, CAMT, GLOB, IRDM, LH, LYTS, MAA, PYPL, SUPV, WRLD)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Sunday, April 6th:
Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
