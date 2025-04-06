Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 6th (AGI, CAMT, GLOB, IRDM, LH, LYTS, MAA, PYPL, SUPV, WRLD)

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Sunday, April 6th:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

