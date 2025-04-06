Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for April 6th (AGI, CAMT, GLOB, IRDM, LH, LYTS, MAA, PYPL, SUPV, WRLD)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Sunday, April 6th:

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

