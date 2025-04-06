Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA) Shares Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 405,849 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,778,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Eterna Therapeutics Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 4.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eterna Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eterna Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Free Report) by 1,159.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,875 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.76% of Eterna Therapeutics worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eterna Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

